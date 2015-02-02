European shares inch higher; Julius Baer jumps

PARIS Feb 2 European shares inched higher in
early trading on Monday, starting the new month on a positive
note following sharp gains in January, with Julius Baer
rallying after unveiling a cost cutting plan.
Shares in the Zurich-based private bank rose 7.7 percent
after saying it has launched a roughly 100 million Swiss franc
($108.03 million) cost savings programme in response to the
recent appreciation of the Swiss currency.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,465.80 points. The
benchmark posted its best monthly performance in over three
years in January, rising 7.1 percent.
