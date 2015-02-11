European shares inch lower; Greece in focus

PARIS Feb 11 European shares inched lower on
Wednesday morning, with Greece remaining at the forefront of
investors' minds ahead of euro zone meetings to discuss the
country's debt crisis.
Shares in Nordic mobile phone operator Telenor
featured among the top losers, down 3.5 percent after it
reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations, while Norsk
Hydro surged 3.8 percent after the aluminium producer
posted a six-fold jump in underlying operating profit.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,486.60 points.
