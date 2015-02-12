European shares steady; Credit Suisse, Renault surge

PARIS Feb 12 European shares were steady in
early trading on Thursday, with investors focusing on a big
batch of quarterly results from companies including EDF
, Rio Tinto and Credit Suisse.
Shares in Credit Suisse rose 4.5 percent after the lender
outlined measures to deal with the strong Swiss franc and posted
fourth-quarter net profit ahead of analysts' estimates.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,484.05 points.
Shares in Renault soared 6 percent after the
French carmaker posted a jump in profits despite a deepening
Russian market slump.
However, Zurich Insurance Group fell 4.6 percent
after keeping its dividend unchanged, falling short of some
analysts' expectations for a rise.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)