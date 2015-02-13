Europe shares rise; ArcelorMittal sinks after warning

PARIS Feb 13 European shares rose in early
trading on Friday, helped by positive growth figures from
Germany, while L'Oreal rallied after posting
forecast-beating sales growth.
However, shares in ArcelorMittal bucked the trend,
dipping 1 percent after the world's largest producer of steel
said its profit would fall in 2015, rather than improve as
expected, as iron ore prices sapped mining earnings and steel
market growth cooled from last year.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,497.53 points, hitting a
new seven-year high.
