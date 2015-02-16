Europe shares steady at open ahead of euro zone meeting

PARIS Feb 16 European stocks were steady in
early trading on Monday, taking a breather following last week's
sharp gains, as investors awaited the euro zone finance
ministers' meeting in Brussels to see if common ground would be
found with Greece's new government.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.05 percent at 1,501.65 points,
retreating from a seven-year high hit on Friday.
On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching
agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but
reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any
debt pact.
Shares in Switzerland's Actelion featured among
the biggest losers, down 3.9 percent, after warning that a
surging franc following the Swiss central bank's removal of a
cap on the currency against the euro will weigh on results.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)