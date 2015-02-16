版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 16日 星期一 16:09 BJT

Europe shares steady at open ahead of euro zone meeting

PARIS Feb 16 European stocks were steady in early trading on Monday, taking a breather following last week's sharp gains, as investors awaited the euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels to see if common ground would be found with Greece's new government.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.05 percent at 1,501.65 points, retreating from a seven-year high hit on Friday.

On Sunday, Greece said it was confident of reaching agreement in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.

Shares in Switzerland's Actelion featured among the biggest losers, down 3.9 percent, after warning that a surging franc following the Swiss central bank's removal of a cap on the currency against the euro will weigh on results. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐