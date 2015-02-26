European shares steady after mixed earnings

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
PARIS Feb 26 European shares were steady in early trading on Thursday, taking a breather from their sharp two-month rally, with Allianz falling after its dividend rise disappointed.
Shares in Europe's largest insurer fell 3.8 percent, the biggest losers among blue-chips, as it raised its dividend by less than expected after earnings in its core property and casualty insurance businesses lagged and results in asset management stalled following client defections at its U.S. unit Pimco.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,543.44 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake