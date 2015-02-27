Buoyant Airbus helps Europe shares extend rally

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures
PARIS Feb 27 European shares inched higher on Friday, keeping their brisk two-month rally alive as Airbus rose 6 percent after posting a sharp rise in operating earnings.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,561.60 points, hitting a fresh seven-year high.
The index has surged 14 percent so far this year, boosted by the prospect of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme set to start in March. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
* Sorrento Therapeutics says late filing on form 10-Q because it needs additional time to complete final review of financial statements and other disclosures
May 10 Merck & Co said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators approved its Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for previously untreated advanced lung cancer, solidifying the drugmaker's lead position in the field of medicines that help the immune system fight cancer.
* Q1 2017 production averaged 2,579 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a five percent increase from preceding quarter rate