2015年 2月 27日 星期五

Buoyant Airbus helps Europe shares extend rally

PARIS Feb 27 European shares inched higher on Friday, keeping their brisk two-month rally alive as Airbus rose 6 percent after posting a sharp rise in operating earnings.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,561.60 points, hitting a fresh seven-year high.

The index has surged 14 percent so far this year, boosted by the prospect of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme set to start in March. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
