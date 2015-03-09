Europe shares fall early, tracking drop on Wall Street

PARIS, March 9 European shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Also weighing on sentiment, data showed German exports in January fell by the largest amount since August, dropping far more than expected, while data from China showed a slide in imports.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,562.39 points.

The S&P 500 lost 1.4 percent on Friday and posted a weekly loss for a second straight week. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)