版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 16:10 BJT

Europe shares steady; Credit Suisse surges after naming new CEO

PARIS, March 10 European stocks were steady in early trading on Tuesday, while shares in Credit Suisse soared 7.5 percent after naming a new chief executive.

The Swiss lender said it had hired Prudential head Tidjane Thiam as the first African to lead a global investment bank, with the job of reviving a company reeling from U.S. penalties and under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,569.02 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐