European shares extend rally, helped by earnings

PARIS, March 12 European shares rose in early
trading on Thursday, shrugging off a dip on Wall Street and
extending their sharp gains made in the previous session, helped
in part by forecast-beating results from K+S and
Boskalis.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,578.81 points, after
surging 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
As Europe's earnings season draws to an end, companies have
reported a 15.9 percent rise in quarterly profits - the biggest
rise in European earnings since mid-2011 and well ahead of a 6.8
percent rise in U.S. quarterly profits - according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine, as European firms start to reap the benefits
from a lower euro currency.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)