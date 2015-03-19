European shares rise after cautious Fed tone, FTSE hits record high

BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 19 European stocks rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested a less aggressive timeline for raising interest rates.
The Fed dropped the word "patient" from its statement in terms of raising interest rates, as expected, but also downgraded its views on the economy and inflation and lowered its interest rate trajectory. That signalled a far more gradual path to policy normalisation than many investors had foreseen.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,594.80 points, hovering just below a 7-1/2 year high.
Britain's FTSE 100 also hit a new record high. The FTSE rose as much as 0.5 percent to an intraday record high of 6,978.74 points, beating its previous peak of 6,974.26 points set on March 2. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose