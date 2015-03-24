版本:
European shares slip after poor Chinese factory data

PARIS, March 24 European shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's retreat after data showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month low, signalling weakness in the world's second biggest economy.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,593.80 points, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.

In the euro zone, data showed France's private sector expanded for the second straight month in March, chiming with recent data that shows the euro zone's second-largest economy is edging back to growth.

