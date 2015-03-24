European shares slip after poor Chinese factory data

PARIS, March 24 European shares fell in early
trade on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's retreat after
data showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an
11-month low, signalling weakness in the world's second biggest
economy.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,593.80 points, after
losing 0.7 percent on Monday.
In the euro zone, data showed France's private sector
expanded for the second straight month in March, chiming with
recent data that shows the euro zone's second-largest economy is
edging back to growth.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)