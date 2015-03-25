European shares dip early; Hermes falls after results

PARIS, March 25 European shares dipped in early
trading on Wednesday, hovering below 7-1/2-year highs, as
investors awaited a survey on German business climate for
insight on the outlook for Europe's biggest economy.
Shares in Hermes featured among the biggest
losers, down 1.9 percent, after the French luxury goods maker
posted a 7 percent rise in full-year operating income but said
foreign exchange rates dragged its margin lower. Hermes has a
strong exposure to Japan.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,600.35 points.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showed French business
morale stood at its highest in nearly three years in March.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)