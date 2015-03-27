European shares snap two-day slide; Novo Nordisk rallies

PARIS, March 27 European stocks rose in early
trade on Friday, halting a sharp two-day retreat as a renewed
fall in the euro currency helped boost the shares of exporting
companies.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,584.88 points, after
losing nearly 2 percent in two sessions.
The euro fell back on Friday, trading at $1.0811,
well below Thursday's intraday high of $1.10525. European shares
have strongly rallied in the past six months as investors bet a
sharp drop in the euro currency will boost the region's economy
and lift corporate results.
Shares in Denmark's Novo Nordisk featured among
the top gainers, up 13 percent after the pharmaceutical firm
decided to submit interim analysis data from a clinical trial of
its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S. regulators within
the next month.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)