European stocks bounce back, helped by techs

PARIS, March 30 European stocks rose early on Monday, bouncing back from last week's losses with tech shares rallying after news of merger talks in the sector spurred a late-session rally on Wall Street on Friday.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,587.00 points, after losing 2 percent last week.

Infineon, STMicroelectronics, ARM and ASML were up 1.6 percent to 2.3 percent.

U.S. tech shares climbed on Friday after news that Intel Corp is in talks to buy fellow chipmaker Altera Corp in a deal likely to top $10 billion. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
