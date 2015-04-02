European shares dip early; Marks & Spencer rallies

PARIS, April 2 European shares dipped on
Thursday morning, trading in a tight range ahead of the Easter
break, with Greece still at the forefront of investors' minds
after the country sent an updated list of reforms to lenders.
Greece sent a new list of reforms to creditors on Wednesday
to try to unlock financial aid and avoid a default but euro zone
officials said more work was needed before new funds could be
released.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,588.39 points, after
gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
Shares in Marks & Spencer rose 4 percent after the
British retailer posted its best non-food sales performance for
nearly four years as it started to put its online distribution
problems behind it.
European markets will be closed from Friday to Monday and
reopen on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)