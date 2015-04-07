Europe shares rise as FedEx/TNT bid strengthens M&A fervor

PARIS, April 7 European shares rose in early
trading on Tuesday, as FedEx's 4.4 billion euro ($4.81
billion) bid for Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express
sparked a rally in the shares of other courier
companies.
TNT stock jumped 31 percent, while PostNL surged
16 percent. Royal Mail added 1.7 percent and Kuehne &
Nagel gained 1.5 percent.
Signs that corporate takeover activity was on the rise were
also highlighted by French media group Vivendi's offer
to buy Orange's video-sharing website Dailymotion.
At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,596.88 points, tracking
a rally on Wall Street after Friday's surprisingly weak U.S.
jobs data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve could hold
off longer on raising interest rates.
($1 = 0.9157 euros)
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)