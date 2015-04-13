European shares halt rally after poor China data

PARIS, April 13 European shares dipped in early
trading on Monday, halting their recent sharp rally, following
poor economic figures from China.
Shares in Norwegian seismic oil and gas explorer TGS
sank 10.6 percent after it cut its full-year revenue
guidance and said it would lay off a tenth of its workforce.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,642.81 points.
Data showed that China's export sales contracted 15 percent
in March while import shipments fell at their sharpest rate
since the 2009 global financial crisis, a shock outcome that
deepens concern about sputtering Chinese economic growth.
