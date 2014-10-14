版本:
European equities trim losses, buoyed by U.S. earnings

LONDON Oct 14 European stock markets trimmed earlier losses on Tuesday, with Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX in positive territory, with traders citing a rise in U.S. equity futures on the back of positive corporate earnings.

The FTSE was up by 0.2 percent and the DAX by 0.1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index index stood at 1,289.57 points - down 0.3 percent on the day but still up from its earlier intraday 8-month low of 1,274.87 points.

"There were reasonably good results from Citigroup and U.S. futures are also up. That's helping us come up off these oversold levels," said a London-based trader, who declined to be named.

Citigroup reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit, helped by better results from its portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
