European equities trim losses, buoyed by U.S. earnings

LONDON Oct 14 European stock markets trimmed
earlier losses on Tuesday, with Britain's FTSE and
Germany's DAX in positive territory, with traders
citing a rise in U.S. equity futures on the back of positive
corporate earnings.
The FTSE was up by 0.2 percent and the DAX by 0.1 percent,
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index index
stood at 1,289.57 points - down 0.3 percent on the day but still
up from its earlier intraday 8-month low of 1,274.87 points.
"There were reasonably good results from Citigroup and U.S.
futures are also up. That's helping us come up off these
oversold levels," said a London-based trader, who declined to be
named.
Citigroup reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted
third-quarter net profit, helped by better results from its
portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial
crisis.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)