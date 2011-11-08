US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains ahead of Italy vote

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday as investors eyed developments in Italy where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces a crucial vote on public finances.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 42.08 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,110.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 8.10 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,269.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.21 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,720.46. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)