US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains ahead of Italy vote

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday as investors eyed developments in Italy where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces a crucial vote on public finances.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 42.08 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,110.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 8.10 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,269.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.21 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,720.46. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell