US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains as Dow, S&P rise 2 pct

NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday with the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes rising more than 2 percent as concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis eased with Italian yields falling sharply.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 267.58 points, or 2.25 percent, at 12,161.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 25.38 points, or 2.05 percent, at 1,265.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 49.08 points, or 1.87 percent, at 2,674.23. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

