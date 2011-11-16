US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses in final trading hour

NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, led by losses in materials and financial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 165.44 points, or 1.37 percent, at 11,930.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 18.58 points, or 1.48 percent, at 1,239.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 40.02 points, or 1.49 percent, at 2,646.18. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)