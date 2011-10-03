US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower as financials weigh

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks turned lower, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent on Monday, led down by financial shares.
Wall Street had previously been flat in the volatile session, as positive U.S. economic data helped offset fears Greece may require increased euro zone financial assistance after news it will exceed its deficit targets. Financial stocks have been among the hardest hit by the sovereign debt issues in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 77.23 points, or 0.71 percent, at 10,836.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 10.34 points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,121.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 25.27 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,390.13.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.