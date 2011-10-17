US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses; indexes off 2 pct

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stocks extended losses in afternoon trading on Monday, with traders rushing to buy protection against a further decline in the market after comments from Germany's finance minister rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 237.84 points, or 2.04 percent, at 11,406.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 23.66 points, or 1.93 percent, at 1,200.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 56.47 points, or 2.12 percent, at 2,611.38. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: