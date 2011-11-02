US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St holds gains after Fed statement

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks held on to most of their gains in early afternoon trading on Wednesday after a statement from the U.S central bank offered a moderately brighter economic outlook.
The Fed flagged risks to growth that appeared to leave open the door for further easing, even as monetary policy was left on hold. For details see [ID:nN1E7A01ZU]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 166.43 points, or 1.43 percent, to 11,824.39. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 18.02 points, or 1.48 percent, to 1,236.30. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 26.04 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,633.00.
U.S. stocks were up after two days of losses, aided by upbeat job market data as investors eyed a crisis meeting about Greece. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.