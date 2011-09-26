版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow Jones says feed problem fixed

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 Dow Jones Indexes said on
Monday an issue that delayed price quotes at the open on the
widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI had been
resolved and feeds were showing live quotes.
 The blue-chip index did not reflect its components' stock
prices for more than 10 minutes at the open. DJ Indexes said it
had faced a technical problem.
 The index provider had "technical difficulties in the
real-time calculation system" between the open at 9:30 a.m. and
9:42 a.m., a DJ Indexes representative said.
 The 30-stock average showed a flat open while most of its
components were trading higher, and the broader S&P 500 .SPX
rose nearly 1 percent shortly after the bell.
 After the issue was resolved, the DJIA rose more than 1
percent to a session high of 10,898.32. It closed at 10,771.78
on Friday. It was recently trading up 27.40 points, or 0.25
percent, at 10,798.88.
 (Editing by Kenneth Barry)

