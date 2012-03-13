版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St holds gains after FOMC statement

NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks held gains on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in the economy, but offered little in the way of clues for the likelihood of further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 112.81 points, or 0.87 percent, to 13,072.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.83 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,382.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 31.50 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,015.16.

