US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St holds gains after FOMC statement

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks held gains on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in the economy, but offered little in the way of clues for the likelihood of further monetary easing.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 112.81 points, or 0.87 percent, to 13,072.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.83 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,382.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 31.50 points, or 1.06 percent, to 3,015.16.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.