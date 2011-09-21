US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops after Fed statement

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would launch a new $400 billion program to aid the flagging U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 142.29 points, or 1.25 percent, to 11,266.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 16.35 points, or 1.36 percent, to 1,185.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 9.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,580.78.
The Dow had briefly turned positive just after news of the Fed statement, but then turned lower. The S&P 500 declined in sync with the Dow, and the Nasdaq gave up its gain.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
