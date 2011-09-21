US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops after Fed statement

NEW YORK, Sept 21 The Dow and the S&P 500 fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would launch a new $400 billion program to aid the flagging U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 142.29 points, or 1.25 percent, to 11,266.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 16.35 points, or 1.36 percent, to 1,185.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slipped 9.28 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,580.78.

The Dow had briefly turned positive just after news of the Fed statement, but then turned lower. The S&P 500 declined in sync with the Dow, and the Nasdaq gave up its gain.

