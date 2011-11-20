US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open lower as US debt panel eyed

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday, with Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures briefly dropping more than 1 percent, as a congressional committee looked set to concede failure in its bid to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the deficit over the next ten years.

While the group has until midnight on Wednesday to bridge deep partisan differences over taxes and spending, comments from congressional aides suggested the group would admit defeat on Monday, adding another element of uncertainty to an economy that continues to struggle to gain traction. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AJ04W]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 8.4 points while Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 100 points. Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were flat, dipping 1.75 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)