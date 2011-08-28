版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open slightly lower

 NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures
opened slightly lower on Sunday as traders geared up for
another turbulent week while assessing the impact of Hurricane
Irene that passed with less damage than feared.
 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3 points and were in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 and
Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were unchanged.
 (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)

