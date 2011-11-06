US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open higher after Greek govt deal

NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday as the Greek government agreed on a new coalition government to approve the euro zone bailout deal.

Equities have been pressured in recent weeks by uncertainty related to the situation in Greece, with Wall Street rising and falling dramatically with any headline suggesting progress or delay in a plan being accepted.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras agreed on Sunday on a new government to approve the deal before calling elections, the office of the president said.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 52 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 13.5 points.

Concerns about the euro zone remain, with many investors turning their focus to Italy, where Italian bond yields on Friday hit a euro-era high, raising fears the country may need an emergency bailout similar to Greece.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, editing by Bernard Orr)