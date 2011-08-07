US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open down 2 pct after S&P downgrade

NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. stock index futures opened
sharply lower on Sunday in the first trading for domestic
equities after Standard & Poor's cut the country's AAA credit
rating.
Futures for all three major indexes sank more than 2.5
percent.
The cut in the U.S.'s long-term credit rating by a notch to
AA-plus was unprecedented and resulted from concerns about the
nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden. While the
move didn't come as a complete shock, it is likely to
eventually raise borrowing costs for the American government,
companies and consumers. For details, see [ID:nLDE77500Z]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 32.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slumped
287 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 57 points.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)