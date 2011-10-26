US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes rise on Europe draft statement

BRIEF-Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
* Black Springs provides an update on its proposed qualifying transaction
NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks briefly added to gains in afternoon trading on Wednesday as a draft statement obtained by Reuters said the euro zone aims to leverage its 440 billion euro bailout fund, the EFSF, "several fold."
Finance ministers will only agree the details of how that will be done in November. The statement is expected to be issued after a summit Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 113.41 points, or 0.97 percent, at 11,820.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.86 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,236.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.17 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,643.59. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* ProMIS Neurosciences Inc says it is offering, on a private placement basis, up to 14 million units at price of CDN$0.145 per unit
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp