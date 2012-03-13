US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gain; financials lead

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks extended gains in late afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the S&P financial index rising more than 2 percent.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase jumped 4.6 percent to $42.40 after it announced a dividend increase and share repurchase. Shares of Citigroup shot up 5.3 percent to $36.09.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 163.93 points, or 1.26 percent, at 13,123.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 18.17 points, or 1.33 percent, at 1,389.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.56 points, or 1.36 percent, at 3,024.22.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.