US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures cut losses after GDP

NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. stock index futures cut
losses in volatile trade on Friday after data showed U.S.
economic growth was in line with expectations, but the futures
remained firmly lower ahead of a key speech by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke later in the day.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 20
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 5 points.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)