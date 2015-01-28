版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 17:15 BJT

Greek shares hit by privatisation freeze

LONDON Jan 28 Shares of Greek utility PPC and Greece's biggest port, Piraeus Port Authority , fell by over 7 percent on Wednesday after the new government said it would freeze privatisation plans.

Shares of Piraeus Port Authority were down 8.9 percent, at 9.83 euros, at 0902 GMT. PCC was down 7.4 percent.

One of the first decisions announced by the Syriza government was stopping the planned sale of a 67-percent stake in Piraeus Port Authority. Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis also told Greek television earlier that the Syriza government would halt plans to privatise PPC.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; editing by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐