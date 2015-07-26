MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai falls, Emirates NBD the main drag

DUBAI, July 26 Dubai's stock market edged down
in early trade on Sunday while other bourses in the region moved
little against a mixed background of positive earnings
expectations and poor performance by global commodities and
equities.
The Dubai benchmark fell 0.8 percent as all but a
handful of stocks declined. Lender Emirates NBD, down
2.3 percent, was the main drag on the index and the most traded
stock. It had risen 10.4 percent last week on strong
second-quarter results.
Air Arabia was one of the few gainers, climbing
1.2 percent. The low-cost carrier, which has yet to post
quarterly earnings, may benefit from cheaper oil and fuel.
Abu Dhabi's market slipped 0.2 percent and Abu Dhabi
National Energy Co (TAQA), vulnerable to oil's fresh
weakness, tumbled 4.2 percent.
Brent and U.S. crude futures on Friday posted
their fourth straight weekly decline as weak economic data from
China and a rise in U.S. oil drilling rigs applied pressure.
Telecommunications firm Etisalat, however, edged
up 0.3 percent after announcing that its board would discuss
second-quarter results and the dividend on Tuesday.
Qatar's index edged down 0.2 percent as blue-chip
lender Qatar National Bank fell 0.8 percent.
Oman's market was flat, while Kuwait inched
up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
William Hardy)