MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up in thin trade

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 27 Most Gulf stock markets rose slightly in early trade on Monday, led by Dubai, where engineering firm Drake & Scull jumped on a new contract award, but trading volumes remained low across the region.
Drake & Scull rose 2.7 percent and was the top gainer in Dubai after saying it had won a 218 million dirham ($59.4 million) contract from an educational institution in Kuwait.
The emirate's index climbed 0.6 percent, also supported by builder Arabtec, which added 1.7 percent, and developer Emaar Properties, which rose 1.0 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse inched up 0.1 percent on the back of National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which rose 1.4 percent. The bank's board will review its second-quarter results on Wednesday, making it the last of the large United Arab Emirates lenders to disclose earnings. Other banks have reported mostly positive results.
Qatar's index added 0.3 percent, supported by Ezdan Holding, which reported a 30 percent increase in second-quarter profit late on Sunday and climbed 0.8 percent early on Monday.
Oman's market inched up 0.1 percent, while Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Hugh Lawson)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company