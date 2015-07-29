MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf indexes edge up but UAE's Etisalat falls on poor Q2

DUBAI, July 29 Gulf stock indexes crept up in
early trade on Wednesday after global equities firmed and the
oil price retreat slowed.
Chinese stock indexes, which had tumbled earlier this week,
rebounded, with the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen up 2.4 percent and the
Shanghai Composite up 2.6 percent.
Brent crude oil was down 0.3 percent at $53.13 per
barrel compared with Tuesday's intra-day low of $52.28.
Dubai's bourse edged up 0.3 percent and logistics
firm Aramex rose 1.2 percent after it beat
expectations with a 15-percent rise in second-quarter net profit
to 92.6 million dirhams ($25.2 million). EFG Hermes and SICO
Bahrain forecast 90.6 million and 88.36 million repsectively.
Abu Dhabi inched up 0.1 percent, although heavyweight
telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 1.4 percent
after posting a 40-percent drop in second-quarter profit, citing
its Saudi Arabia affiliate Mobily and currency losses.
The Gulf's second biggest telecommunications operator by
market value made a net profit of 1.5 billion dirhams while
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 2.16 billion.
Qatar's market climbed 0.4 percent with most stocks
positive. Oman's bourse inched up 0.1 percent, while
Kuwait was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Louise Ireland)