MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets edge up on oil, but Dubai Investments sags

DUBAI, July 30 Most stock markets in the Gulf
rose slightly in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices
and global equities, but Dubai fell after conglomerate Dubai
Investments reported a sharp drop in second-quarter
profit.
The Dubai index edged down 0.4 percent as Dubai
Investments dropped 3.0 percent. The firm, which has
interests in property, manufacturing, healthcare and education,
posted a 58.6 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on
Wednesday, which it blamed on a one-off gain in the prior-year
period.
Telecommunications company du, which has yet to
report second-quarter earnings, fell 1.1 percent after several
other Gulf operators posted declining profits and missed
analysts' estimates.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.2 percent as Etisalat
, another telecommunications firm, added 1.4 percent.
The stock had tumbled 5.4 percent on Wednesday after Etisalat
reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter net profit.
Qatar's biggest telecommunications operator Ooredoo
fell 1.2 percent after a 39 percent decline in
second-quarter profit, and its smaller competitor Vodafone Qatar
was down 1.6 percent, having reported a widening loss.
But the main Doha index inched up 0.1 percent,
supported by Qatar National Bank, which rose 0.7
percent.
Kuwait's bourse edged up 0.2 percent, while Oman
added 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)