MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai after Q2 loss, MSCI lifts Qatar

DUBAI Aug 16 Most Gulf stock markets edged down
in early trade on Sunday, led by Dubai where shares in builder
Arabtec tumbled after posting a third quarterly loss
in a row. However, share prices in Qatar rose after index
compiler MSCI increased Qatar's weighting in its
emerging markets index.
Dubai's index lost 0.8 percent and Arabtec, the
most traded stock, fell 4 percent after it reported a net loss
of 718.3 million dirhams ($196 million) in the second quarter,
having made a profit in the same period last year of 102.4
million dirhams.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Arabtec would
make a quarterly profit of 88.4 million and 90.6 million dirhams
respectively.
Most other Dubai stocks also fell and heavyweight developer
Emaar Properties was down 0.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's main index edged down 0.2 percent as
Eshraq Properties fell 1.3 percent after announcing
ts second-quarter profit had dropped to 2.4 million dirhams from
28.5 million dirhams a year earlier as revenues shrank.
Qatar's index edged up 0.2 percent. Ezdan Holding
was the main support, jumping 2.1 percent after MSCI
said its weighting in the emerging markets index would increase
by 20 percent at the end of August.
The market indexes for Oman and Kuwait
were both down 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)