UPDATE 1-Dubai stocks close down 7.0 pct as Gulf slides

DUBAI Aug 23 Dubai's stock market suffered its
biggest one-day fall since last December on Sunday as bourses
across the Gulf tumbled, hit by further weakness in oil prices
and the decision by Fitch Ratings to cut its outlook for Saudi
Arabia's debt.
The main Dubai index sank 7.0 percent to 3,451
points, its lowest close since March 30. Top real estate
developer Emaar Properties plunged 8.3 percent while
builder Arabtec dropped its 10 percent daily limit.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 5.0 percent and Qatar
was down 5.3 percent in late trade.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)