UPDATE 1-Dubai stock index rebounds into positive territory

DUBAI Aug 24 Dubai's main stock index rebounded
into positive territory in the late morning on Monday after
earlier plunging in response to the slide in global equity
markets.
The main Dubai index was up 1.1 percent at 3,488
points, after earlier been down as much as 6.1 percent to 3,241
points, just above major technical support on its March low of
3,233 points. On Sunday, the index had dropped 7.0 percent.
Real estate shares led the recovery with leading developer
Emaar Properties gaining 1.8 percent and DAMAC
Properties rising 3.3 percent.
Most other Gulf markets also turned positive after early
falls, with Abu Dhabi climbing 0.7 percent and Qatar
edging up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)