MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets firm after oil, Asian bourses stabilise

DUBAI Aug 25 United Arab Emirates stock markets
were firm in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices and Asian
bourses stabilised at least temporarily, encouraging UAE retail
investors to buy back property shares in particular.
Dubai's index, which had tumbled over 8 percent in
the past two days, climbed 2.3 percent in the opening minutes.
Leading real estate developer Emaar Properties gained
2.1 percent and DAMAC Properties rose 3.7 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market edged up 0.1 percent as Aldar
Properties gained 0.9 percent. Kuwait was 0.4
percent higher, though Oman slipped 0.3 percent.
Most fund managers are unwilling to say Gulf markets have
bottomed, however, as long as oil prices haven't established a
clear floor.
