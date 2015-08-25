MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets firm after oil, Asian bourses stabilise

DUBAI Aug 25 United Arab Emirates stock markets were firm in early trade on Tuesday after oil prices and Asian bourses stabilised at least temporarily, encouraging UAE retail investors to buy back property shares in particular.

Dubai's index, which had tumbled over 8 percent in the past two days, climbed 2.3 percent in the opening minutes. Leading real estate developer Emaar Properties gained 2.1 percent and DAMAC Properties rose 3.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi's market edged up 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties gained 0.9 percent. Kuwait was 0.4 percent higher, though Oman slipped 0.3 percent.

Most fund managers are unwilling to say Gulf markets have bottomed, however, as long as oil prices haven't established a clear floor. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)