MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch:Caterpillar, Mattel-RTRS

Oct 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
CATERPILLAR INC , $90.00, up 3 percent
The heavy machinery maker posted strong third-quarter
results, driven by strong mining and infrastructure businesses.
LORILLARD INC , $117, up 1.17 percent
The cigarette maker posted a strong third quarter helped by
better-than-expected sales to domestic customers.
MATTEL INC , closed at $27.69 on Friday
The toymaker said it would buy HIT Entertainment for $680
million in an all-cash deal to own intellectual property and
marketing rights for pre-school toy brands.
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC , $15.60, up 1 percent
Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $18. Analysts say
the hard disc maker was better positioned to emerge from
widespread flooding in Thailand than its rivals and that it
would gain market share.
(Compiled by Divya Sharma in Bangalore)