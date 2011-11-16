MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Tyco, Dell, Peabody

Nov 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Wednesday:
TYCO INTERNATIONAL LTD, $46.10, up 0.68 percent
The industrial conglomerate reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Wednesday amid higher sales and margins in
its security systems business.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $32.31, down 1.19 percent
The company plans next year to issue U.S. commercial
mortgage securities backed by defaulted loans, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
PEABODY ENERGY, $39.50, down 0.65 percent
The company acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover
target, Macarthur Coal, allowing the U.S. coal miner to
compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to
A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).
DELL INC, $15.27, down 2.3 percent
The company's quarterly revenue just missed Wall Street
estimates, and the world's No. 3 personal computer maker on
Tuesday warned that full-year revenue could be hurt by an
industrywide shortage of hard drives.
WAL-MART STORES INC,$57.34, down 0.21 percent
The company's quarterly profit growth missed Wall Street
expectations on Tuesday as the economy continues to weigh on
customers at Walmart U.S., by far the company's largest
division.
CITIGROUP, $27.66, down 1.3 percent
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, $6.08, down 0.8
percent
Woori Bank is preparing to sue Citigroup, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Scotland over losses on
as much as $300 million in derivatives investments, a spokesman
of the South Korean bank said, in the latest legal salvo against
large banks that sold risky debt.
PEPSICO INC, Tuesday close $64.50
Workers at five of the company's bottling plants in China
launched protests against possible job loses, demanding
compensation for breach of contract following acquisition of the
plants by Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, the
South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
AUTODESK INC, $35.10, up 3.11 percent
On Tuesday, the design software maker's third-quarter
results beat Wall Street estimates on strong demand across all
its geographies.
VELTI PLC $9, up 2.9 percent
The mobile marketing company on Tuesday said it bought UK's
privately held Mobile Interactive Group (MIG) to expand its
markets and technology holdings.
SUNTRUST BANKS INC Tuesday close $18.47
Chief Executive Bill Rogers will become chairman of the
board at the start of 2012, the Atlanta-based regional lender
said on Tuesday.
AMTECH SYSTEMS INC $9.40, down 9.35 percent
The solar equipment supplier on Tuesday forecast a loss in
the current quarter citing weak revenue and higher research and
development costs.
ATLAS PIPELINE PARTNERS, Tuesday close $35.41
The company will build another natural gas processing unit
at its west Texas plant to accommodate increased gas production
from the Permian Basin, it said on Tuesday.
SWIFT ENERGY CO Tuesday close $30.15
The oil and gas company on Tuesday said production will
increase by up to 25 percent next year as it ramps up spending
on drilling activity in the Eagle Ford shale and the Olmos sands
in South Texas.
AMAZON.COM INC $216.11, down 0.8 percent
The company's Kindle Fire tablet computer uses components
from Texas Instruments, Samsung, LG
and Hynix Semiconductor, according to
repair firm iFixit, which cracked the device open on Tuesday.
SOTHEBY'S, Tuesday close $31.75
A huge yellow diamond known as the "Sun-Drop Diamond" sold
for 11.28 million Swiss francs or $12.36 million, a world record
for a yellow diamond, at an auction on Tuesday, the company
said.
CENTURY ALUMINUM CO, Tuesday close $11.08
The company said that Logan Kruger, its CEO since December
2005, resigned and filed a lawsuit against the aluminum
producer, alleging a breach of contract and wrongful
termination.
AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC $13.48, down 1.17
percent
The teen apparel retailer named Levi Strauss
executive Robert Hanson as chief executive on Tuesday, replacing
Jim O'Donnell, who is retiring.
RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD, $19.50, up 1.93 percent
Goldman Sachs raises the company's stock to "neutral" from
"sell".
CONOCOPHILLIPS, $71.71, down 0.39 percent
The company plans to sell its interest in two U.S. pipeline
companies for $2 billion as part of its strategy to shed assets
it no longer considers strategic, it said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore)