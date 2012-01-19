MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Kodak, Bank of America

Jan 19 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

EASTMAN KODAK CO, Wednesday close $0.55, up 81.8 pct premarket

The photographic icon that invented the hand-held camera and helped bring the world the first pictures from the moon has filed for bankruptcy protection, capping a prolonged plunge for one of America's best-known companies.

BANK OF AMERICA, $7.17, up 5.4 pct

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets reported a fourth-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, boosted by one-time items and lower expenses for bad loans.

BLACKROCK INC, $182.93, down 2.5 pct

The world's largest money manager by assets said fourth-quarter net income fell 16 percent as revenue and managed assets declined, but it also drew new investor cash.

MORGAN STANLEY, $18.20, up 4.9 pct

The Wall Street bank lost money in the fourth quarter due to a special charge, but performed better than analysts had expected, sending its shares higher in premarket trading.

FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, $43.76, down 1.5 pct

The company's fourth-quarter profit dropped almost 60 percent, hurt by lower production from a strike at one of its biggest mines, and its shares fell even though it beat lowered Wall Street estimates.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO, $9.24, up 2.4 pct

The carrier on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that topped estimates as strong passenger revenue helped blunt higher fuel costs.

ROCKWELL COLLINS INC, $59.58, up 4.8 pct

The aircraft parts supplier posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday and stood by a prior forecast calling for a profit of $4.40 to $4.60 a share from continuing operations for the current fiscal year.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, $33.45, down 0.8 pct

U.S. drug regulators need further clinical data, possibly including new clinical studies, before approving a new diabetes drug from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, $14.46, down 0.06 pct

EL PASO CORP, $27.05, up 0.25 pct

Private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and Riverstone Holdings LLC have teamed up to bid around $7 billion for all of El Paso Corp exploration and production assets, according to sources familiar with the matter.

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, $52.50, down 2.7 pct

The largest U.S. health insurer by market value posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday , helped by increased membership across its array of health plans.

8X8 INC, $4.12, up 21 pct

Shares of the internet telephone company rose as much as 30 percent a day after it posted a quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations and said fewer customers stopped using its services.

MOTRICITY INC, $0.99, up 20.7 pct

The mobile billing and data solutions firm said it will shut its Asia Pacific operations, cutting 135 jobs, as it looks to focus on its mobile advertising, carrier and enterprise businesses.

FAIRCHILD SEMICONDUCTOR, $14.00, down 3.6 pct

The company forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations and posted a quarterly profit that lagged estimates, as weakness in the PC market was made worse by supply-chain disruptions after the Thailand floods.

JOHNSON CONTROLS, $32.98, down 7.2 pct

The auto-parts supplier posted quarterly results below expectations, and cut its 2012 earnings forecast citing lower automotive production in Europe and weak aftermarket demand for batteries.

KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP, $12.65, up 6.7 pct

The electronic trader's quarterly profit rose four-fold, as it earned more revenue from its market-making activities.