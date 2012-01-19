MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Kodak, Bank of America

Jan 19 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Thursday:
EASTMAN KODAK CO, Wednesday close $0.55, up 81.8 pct
premarket
The photographic icon that invented the hand-held camera and
helped bring the world the first pictures from the moon has
filed for bankruptcy protection, capping a prolonged plunge for
one of America's best-known companies.
BANK OF AMERICA, $7.17, up 5.4 pct
The second-largest U.S. bank by assets reported a
fourth-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, boosted by
one-time items and lower expenses for bad loans.
BLACKROCK INC, $182.93, down 2.5 pct
The world's largest money manager by assets said
fourth-quarter net income fell 16 percent as revenue and managed
assets declined, but it also drew new investor cash.
MORGAN STANLEY, $18.20, up 4.9 pct
The Wall Street bank lost money in the fourth quarter due to
a special charge, but performed better than analysts had
expected, sending its shares higher in premarket trading.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD, $43.76, down 1.5 pct
The company's fourth-quarter profit dropped almost 60
percent, hurt by lower production from a strike at one of its
biggest mines, and its shares fell even though it beat lowered
Wall Street estimates.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO, $9.24, up 2.4 pct
The carrier on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that
topped estimates as strong passenger revenue helped blunt higher
fuel costs.
ROCKWELL COLLINS INC, $59.58, up 4.8 pct
The aircraft parts supplier posted a lower quarterly profit
on Thursday and stood by a prior forecast calling for a profit
of $4.40 to $4.60 a share from continuing operations for the
current fiscal year.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, $33.45, down 0.8 pct
U.S. drug regulators need further clinical data, possibly
including new clinical studies, before approving a new diabetes
drug from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, $14.46, down 0.06 pct
EL PASO CORP, $27.05, up 0.25 pct
Private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and
Riverstone Holdings LLC have teamed up to bid around $7 billion
for all of El Paso Corp exploration and production assets,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC, $52.50, down 2.7 pct
The largest U.S. health insurer by market value posted a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday , helped
by increased membership across its array of health plans.
8X8 INC, $4.12, up 21 pct
Shares of the internet telephone company rose as much as 30
percent a day after it posted a quarterly profit above Wall
Street expectations and said fewer customers stopped using its
services.
MOTRICITY INC, $0.99, up 20.7 pct
The mobile billing and data solutions firm said it will shut
its Asia Pacific operations, cutting 135 jobs, as it looks to
focus on its mobile advertising, carrier and enterprise
businesses.
FAIRCHILD SEMICONDUCTOR, $14.00, down 3.6 pct
The company forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts'
expectations and posted a quarterly profit that lagged
estimates, as weakness in the PC market was made worse by
supply-chain disruptions after the Thailand floods.
JOHNSON CONTROLS, $32.98, down 7.2 pct
The auto-parts supplier posted quarterly results below
expectations, and cut its 2012 earnings forecast citing lower
automotive production in Europe and weak aftermarket demand for
batteries.
KNIGHT CAPITAL GROUP, $12.65, up 6.7 pct
The electronic trader's quarterly profit rose four-fold, as
it earned more revenue from its market-making activities.