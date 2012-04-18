MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Halliburton, Berkshire, Pfizer

April 18 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, Tuesday close $121,310

The company's Chief Executive Warren Buffett said he has stage 1 prostate cancer but his condition "is not remotely life-threatening or even debilitating in any meaningful way."

HALLIBURTON CO, Tuesday close $32.66, up 2 pct premarket

The world's second-largest oilfield services company on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profit as North American revenue reached a record high.

PFIZER INC, Tuesday close $22.31

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is closing in on a deal to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SXC HEALTH SOLUTIONS, Tuesday close $80.26, up 9 pct premarket

CATALYST HEALTH SOLUTIONS, Tuesday close $63.54, up 31 pct premarket

SXC Health said it will buy pharmacy benefit manager Catalyst Health for about $4.4 billion in cash and stock to expand its presence in the business of paying and processing prescription drug claims.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, Tuesday close $23.80

The company said on Wednesday that its first-quarter profit declined slightly as its foreign exchange revenue slid 21 percent from year-ago levels.

TEXTRON INC, Tuesday close $27.65

The diversified U.S. manufacturer posted stronger-than-expected results for the first quarter, benefiting from a renewed demand for business aircraft and helicopters.

STARBUCKS CORP, Tuesday close $58.66

The company has ambitious expansion plans in China, but like any big new emerging market there are teething problems, not least of which is that customers love it so much they stay for hours and hours and sometimes don't even buy a drink.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, Tuesday close $63.41

The company posted a lower first-quarter profit but managed to beat analysts' expectations, helped by a fall in provision for credit losses.

FIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES, Tuesday close $42.17

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast after the pawn and payday lender posting a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' estimates, helped by increases in merchandise sales and pawn loan fees.

POLARIS INDUSTRIES, Tuesday close $73.13, up 5 pct premarket

The company's profit beat analysts' estimates for at least the ninth straight quarter as more people bought its rugged off-road vehicles used in farms and thrill-seeking sports, and the all-terrain vehicle maker raised its full-year outlook.

COMMERCIAL METALS CO, Tuesday close $14.89

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn cut his stake in Commercial Metals three months after dropping a $1.73 billion buyout offer.

CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORP, Tuesday close $50.11

The company will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway's TTS Group ASA in a $270 million all-cash deal, expanding its offerings to cash in on rising oil and gas exploration.

THQ INC, Tuesday close $0.45, up 38 pct premarket

The company expects to lose less money in the fourth quarter than it had previously forecast, helped by strong sales of its video games Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3.