MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Chesapeake, Halliburton, Berkshire

April 18 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.80, down 7 pct
Shares of the company fell after a Reuters report that Chief
Executive Aubrey McClendon had borrowed as much as $1.1 billion
over the last three years against his stake in thousands of
company wells.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, $120,050, down 1 pct
Shares in the company fell in early trading, a relatively
limited reaction to the news that Chief Executive Warren Buffett
has stage 1 prostate cancer and will start radiation treatment
this summer.
HALLIBURTON CO, $33.92, up 4 pct
The world's second-largest oilfield services company
reported higher quarterly profit as North American revenue
reached a record high.
PFIZER INC, $22.39, up 0.3 pct
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is closing
in on a deal to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to
$10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead
in the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
SXC HEALTH SOLUTIONS, $87.54, up 9 pct
CATALYST HEALTH SOLUTIONS, $83.85, up 32 pct
SXC Health said it will buy rival pharmacy benefit manager
Catalyst Health for about $4.4 billion, as it seeks to keep pace
in the rapidly consolidating market for managing Americans'
prescriptions.
ST JUDE MEDICAL INC, $37.87, down 3 pct
The company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings
on Wednesday, but demand for its heart rhythm devices remained
sluggish.
ILLUMINA INC, $41.91, down 5 pct
The company said on Wednesday that its shareholders rejected
Roche Holding AG's proposal to increase the number of directors
to 11, while backing all four of Illumina's nominees to the
board, scuttling the Swiss drugmaker's hostile bid for the
genomics specialist.
AMPHENOL CORP, $58.07, down 3 pct
The company reported quarterly results.
CME GROUP, $277.76, down 1 pct
The company on Wednesday announced it would launch a Black
Sea wheat futures contract on June 6, subject to regulatory
approval, based on physical delivery in ports in Russia, Ukraine
or Romania.
KNOLOGY INC, $19.34, up 7 pct
The company said it agreed to be bought by a unit of WOW!
Internet, Cable & Phone, a regional cable services provider for
about $750 million.
STARBUCKS CORP, $59.985, up 2 pct
Chief executive Howard Schultz expects mainland China to
overtake Canada as S tarbucks' second-largest market by 2014 and
some analysts believe it could one day rival the United States
the company's biggest market.
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, $64.34, up 1 pct
The company posted a lower first-quarter profit but managed
to beat analysts' expectations, helped by a fall in provision
for credit losses.
FIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES, $42.71, up 1 pct
The company raised its full-year earnings forecast after the
pawn and payday lender posting a quarterly profit ahead of
analysts' estimates, helped by increases in merchandise sales
and pawn loan fees.
POLARIS INDUSTRIES, $77.75, up 6 pct
The company's profit beat analysts' estimates again as more
people bought its off-road vehicles used on farms and in
thrill-seeking sports, and the company raised its full-year
outlook.
CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORP, $50.86, up 1 pct
The company will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS
Energy division from Norway's TTS Group ASA in a $270
million all-cash deal, expanding its offerings to cash in on
rising oil and gas exploration.
THQ INC, Tuesday close $0.59, up 31 pct
The video games maker said it expects to lose less money in
the fourth quarter than previously forecast on strong sales of
Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3, pushing its shares
closer to a level that would prevent a Nasdaq delisting.