MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Chesapeake, Halliburton, Berkshire

April 18 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $17.80, down 7 pct

Shares of the company fell after a Reuters report that Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon had borrowed as much as $1.1 billion over the last three years against his stake in thousands of company wells.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, $120,050, down 1 pct

Shares in the company fell in early trading, a relatively limited reaction to the news that Chief Executive Warren Buffett has stage 1 prostate cancer and will start radiation treatment this summer.

HALLIBURTON CO, $33.92, up 4 pct

The world's second-largest oilfield services company reported higher quarterly profit as North American revenue reached a record high.

PFIZER INC, $22.39, up 0.3 pct

Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is closing in on a deal to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SXC HEALTH SOLUTIONS, $87.54, up 9 pct

CATALYST HEALTH SOLUTIONS, $83.85, up 32 pct

SXC Health said it will buy rival pharmacy benefit manager Catalyst Health for about $4.4 billion, as it seeks to keep pace in the rapidly consolidating market for managing Americans' prescriptions.

ST JUDE MEDICAL INC, $37.87, down 3 pct

The company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but demand for its heart rhythm devices remained sluggish.

ILLUMINA INC, $41.91, down 5 pct

The company said on Wednesday that its shareholders rejected Roche Holding AG's proposal to increase the number of directors to 11, while backing all four of Illumina's nominees to the board, scuttling the Swiss drugmaker's hostile bid for the genomics specialist.

AMPHENOL CORP, $58.07, down 3 pct

The company reported quarterly results.

CME GROUP, $277.76, down 1 pct

The company on Wednesday announced it would launch a Black Sea wheat futures contract on June 6, subject to regulatory approval, based on physical delivery in ports in Russia, Ukraine or Romania.

KNOLOGY INC, $19.34, up 7 pct

The company said it agreed to be bought by a unit of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a regional cable services provider for about $750 million.

STARBUCKS CORP, $59.985, up 2 pct

Chief executive Howard Schultz expects mainland China to overtake Canada as S tarbucks' second-largest market by 2014 and some analysts believe it could one day rival the United States the company's biggest market.

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, $64.34, up 1 pct

The company posted a lower first-quarter profit but managed to beat analysts' expectations, helped by a fall in provision for credit losses.

FIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES, $42.71, up 1 pct

The company raised its full-year earnings forecast after the pawn and payday lender posting a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' estimates, helped by increases in merchandise sales and pawn loan fees.

POLARIS INDUSTRIES, $77.75, up 6 pct

The company's profit beat analysts' estimates again as more people bought its off-road vehicles used on farms and in thrill-seeking sports, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORP, $50.86, up 1 pct

The company will buy the drilling equipment business of TTS Energy division from Norway's TTS Group ASA in a $270 million all-cash deal, expanding its offerings to cash in on rising oil and gas exploration.

THQ INC, Tuesday close $0.59, up 31 pct

The video games maker said it expects to lose less money in the fourth quarter than previously forecast on strong sales of Saints Row: The Third and UFC Undisputed 3, pushing its shares closer to a level that would prevent a Nasdaq delisting.