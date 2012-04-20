MARKET PULSE-US stocks to watch: Novo Nordisk, Microsoft, Schlumberger

April 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
NOVO NORDISK, $150, down 0.02 pct
The Danish drugmaker rejected a consumer advocacy group's
complaint about its big-selling diabetes drug Victoza as
groundless and said it did not expect U.S. regulators to take
any action.
MICROSOFT CORP, $32.21, up 4 pct
Shares of the company rose 4 percent on Friday, after the
world's largest software maker reported a quarterly profit ahead
of expectations on better-than-expected sales of personal
computers.
SCHLUMBERGER, $73.57, up 5 pct
The world's largest oilfield services company reported a
higher quarterly profit on Friday, slightly topping Wall Street
forecasts, as business outside North American and in deepwater
regions improved.
PFIZER INC, $22.42, up 0.4 pct
French food group Danone has raised its offer for
Pfizer's infant nutrition business to close to $11 billion in an
attempt to outbid rival Nestle NESN.VX, according to news
website WanSquare.
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, $19.34, up 1 pct
The company topped Wall Street's profit and revenue
forecasts for the first quarter, helped by strong demand for
energy equipment and railroad locomotives.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $18.14, up 1 pct
The company's chief executive officer or board, or both,
should be replaced because of a growing debt pile, the opaque
nature of the oil and gas company's finances and CEO Aubrey
McClendon's "questionable" transactions with the company, Argus
Research oil analyst Phil Weiss said on Friday.
MCDONALD CORP, $97.12, up 2 pct
The company reported higher quarterly profit, on strong
sales at established restaurants in the United States and
Europe.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, $60.20, up 4 pct
The industrial conglomerate reported higher quarterly
results and raised its earnings forecast for the full year,
saying growth in U.S. and high-growth markets was more than
offsetting softness in Europe.
INGERSOLL RAND PLC, $39.89, down 1 pct
The company reported quarterly results on Friday.
JOHNSON CONTROLS, $32.88, up 2 pct
The company, which makes batteries and interiors for the
auto industry, reported higher second-quarter earnings on
Friday, helped by new launches of seating and interior programs.
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP, $76.55, up 2 pct
The company posted a bigger-than-expected increase in
quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and
Huggies diapers trimmed costs and saw growth overseas mitigate
some weakness in the United States.
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC, $83.67, down 5 pct
The company's profit beat market estimates for the seventh
straight quarter, helped by higher revenue from its pets
business, and the veterinary products maker raised its forecast
for the full year.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, $13.25, down 2 pct
GREAT WOLF RESORTS, $7.99, up 8 pct
The private equity firm raised its offer to acquire Great
Wolf Resorts to $7.85 per share, above rival bidder KSL Capital
Partners' most recent offer.
POPULAR INC, $1.88, up 3 pct
Puerto Rico's largest lender posted a quarterly profit above
analyst estimates as its service fees grew.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON, $63.54, up 1 pct
The U.S. healthcare conglomerate, which on Thursday secured
EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc
for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to
close in the current quarter.